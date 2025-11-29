Exodus Parted Ways With Vocalist Steve 'Zetro' Souza - 2025 In Review

Bay area thrash icons Exodus earned a top 25 story of January 2025 after they took to social media to break the news that they have parted ways with their longtime frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza and brought back Rod Dukes.
Souza originally joined the group in 1986 replacing Paul Baloff and has been in and out of the group since then. He was previously replaced by Dukes in 2005, before returning for this final run that began in 2014.
The band had this to say, "Exodus have parted ways with Steve 'Zetro' Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.
"And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.
"Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue. See you soon, Exodus."
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