Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joined Spotify's Billions Club - 2025 In Review

Foreigner earned a top 25 story of January 2025 after they officially entered Spotify's esteemed Billions Club, achieving a monumental milestone with their 1999 remastered version of the timeless classic, "I Want To Know What Love Is." The track, one of the band's most iconic hits, surpassed one billion streams, joining an elite group of music legends that includes The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, AC/DC, and Elton John, but very few others.
This is not an easy club for heritage bands to join! While Fleetwood Mac have three songs and the Eagles have two, the Beatles only have one and Pink Floyd, The Who, and Bob Dylan have yet to become members.
This remarkable achievement comes at a pivotal moment for FOREIGNER as the band prepares to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2026, following their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The distinction of joining Spotify's Billions Club solidifies Foreigner's enduring influence and popularity of their music with generations of fans worldwide.
"We're truly honored to be included in Spotify's Billions Club," said the song's writer and Foreigner founder Mick Jones. "This achievement is a testament to the lasting power of 'I Want To Know What Love Is' and the incredible support from our fans around the world. As we look ahead to our 50th anniversary, this is a reminder of how much our music has meant to so many people over the years."
"I Want To Know What Love Is," originally released in 1984, became a defining anthem of the '80s rock era, climbing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning multiple platinum certifications. The 1999 remastered version has resonated with both long-time fans and new listeners.
As the band looks forward to its milestone anniversary and upcoming touring plans, Foreigner is also preparing to release new material in celebration of its 50 years of musical history. Their legacy continues to inspire, and the Billions Club honor adds another chapter to their storied career.
Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Foreigner still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success. Streams of Foreigner's hits are over 15 million per week.
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