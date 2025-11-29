Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Talk 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' - 2025 In Review

Late legendary vocalist Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison had a top 25 story of January 2025 after ther shared a video on social media talking about their single "Gods Of Rock N Roll" that was officially released on Valentine's Day (February 14th).

Morrison shared the clip with the message, "A word from Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison about their new single, GODS OF ROCK N ROLL, which is hitting radio stations right now. Single and video drop February 14th on TLG ZOID / Virgin Music Group."

In the video intro Billy shares, "We are here to tell you about a re-do of a track that we did together 10 years ago that's coming out.. the follow-up to our No. 1 hit 'Crack Cocaine'."

They then share photos of Billy and Ozzy making the new version of the track. Here is a transcript for what followed: Billy: So Ozzy, this "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is a re-do of something we did 10 years ago.

Ozzy: We recorded it a long time ago and I told you then that it would great to have an orchestra. But finally you listened to me.

Billy: "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is coming your way [Ozzy joins in] very soon.

As we previously reported the new version of the track that originally appeared on Billy's 2015 album "God Shaped Hole", features a 61-piece orchestra and choir.

Related Stories

Billy Morrison, Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt Share 'Becoming' Video

Billy Morrison Recruits Sully Erna And Nuno Bettencourt For 'Becoming'

Billy Morrison Recruits Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt For 'Becoming'

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Make Historic Chart Debut

News > Billy Morrison