Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Teamed For 'Fortune Teller Blues' - 2025 In Review

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa teamed up for the single, "Fortune Teller Blues," which landed them a top 25 story of January 2025: This powerhouse collaboration blends Bonamassa's searing guitar work with Hagar's unmistakable vocals, delivering a high voltage track steeped in grit and mystery.

A blues-drenched tale of fate and deception, "Fortune Teller Blues" unfolds like a smoky backroom confession. The song's lyrics chronicle an eerie encounter with a cryptic fortune teller who refuses to reveal the whole truth, leaving the narrator to wrestle with what's better left unknown. The track's simmering tension is amplified by a driving beat and deep, brooding riffs that channel both Bonamassa's mastery of blues guitar and Hagar's rock-and-roll swagger.

Co-written by Bonamassa, Hagar, and longtime producer Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Black Crowes), the track is steeped in classic blues traditions yet injected with a fierce, modern energy. Bonamassa's scorching solos and Hagar's impassioned delivery elevate the song into a tour de force.

Shirley reflected on the song's origin, saying, "Sammy sent us this very rough idea of a blues song while Joe and I were in a studio in Greece, and we crafted a raw, edgy blues version to go with it. At times, it carries a haunting energy, and at others, it evokes the spirit of the New Orleans French Quarter. Joe was in a particularly gritty mood and played the entire track on an Ovation acoustic guitar plugged into an overdriven amplifier, producing a chaotic, heavy, and almost eerie sound. We wanted to create a different kind of blues feel to complement the lyrics, and we're all thrilled with how it turned out."

Hagar added, "Holy sh*t, the thing came out good... the track is a monster!"

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