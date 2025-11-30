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Jack White Brings Out Eminem For Detroit Lions Halftime Show

Bruce Henne | 11-30-2025
Jack White Brings Out Eminem For Detroit Lions Halftime Show

(hennemusic) Jack White rocked the Detroit Lions NFL halftime show as part of the team's 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 27 against the Green Bay Packers.

The rocker opened the set at the city's Ford Field in his hometown with "That's How I'm Feeling", a track from his latest album, "No Name", before Eminem joined the guitarist for a live mashup of the White Stripes' "Hello Operator" and his own "'Till I Collapse", after which White closed out the performance with rousing rendition of "Seven Nation Army."

The three-song set has been released via Third Man / Shady / Aftermath / Interscope. "Live at Ford Field' Jack White III featuring @eminem is out on all streaming platforms now," White wrote on Instagram. "Relive the Thanksgiving 2025 halftime performance."

Get more details and watch the Detroit event here.

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