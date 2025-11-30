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Metallica 'Seek And Destroy' In Melbourne

Bruce Henne | 11-30-2025
Metallica 'Seek And Destroy' In Melbourne

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Seek And Destroy", from a recent show in Melbourne, Australia. The track from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", was featured during their November 8 appearance at the city's Marvel Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

While the album didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years after its release, it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 7 million copies Stateside.

The Melbourne concert was the third of six shows in the region this month, including five in Australia and one in New Zealand. The group is also sharing a performance of the "Ride The Lightning" track, "For Whom the Bell Tolls", from the event.

Watch live videos from the Melbourne concert here.

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