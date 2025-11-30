Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's Song Was A Hit Before Release - 2025 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison scored a top 25 story of February 2025 after the orchestral version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" featuring Steve Stevens became a hit at radio over a week before it was officially released.
Billy took to social media to share the news that the song has debuted in the top 40 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the week of February 8, 2025. He said, "Entered the Mainstream Rock Billboard Charts at #26 thank you!!"
The track, a brand new version of the song that originally appeared on Billy's 2015 album "God Shaped Hole", is set to be released on Valentine's Day along with a music video and has been re-recorded with a 61 piece orchestra and choir.
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