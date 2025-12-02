Ex-I Prevail Frontman Brian Burkheiser Launches Scatterbrain With Taylor Swift Cover

Former I Prevail frontman Brian Burkheiser has official launched his new solo venture, entitled Scatterbrain, with a cover of the Taylor Swift hit "Look What You Made Me Do".

Burkheiser had this to say, "To my fans: This year forced me to pivot in ways I never expected, and it tested me more than I can explain. But through it all, your support has meant everything.

I'm excited to finally share a song with you. I chose this cover because it truly resonates with me and serves as a nod to what first sparked my career. I'm still working toward the day I can release my original music, but for now, I'm grateful to have found a way to put a piece of art into the world."

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