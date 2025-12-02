Memphis May Fire Continue Tour Despite Serious Tour Vehicle Accident

The show music go on was not only an apt cliche but also a reality for Memphis May Fire who continued their current tour after their production truck was destroyed in a serious traffic accident enroute to their Chicago show late last week.

They report that despite rescue working needing to cut the driver out of the truck, he is safe. The vehicle was carrying the band's gear and stage gear and it was mostly lost in the crash, but the band was still able to perform a cut down show that night in Chicago.

Frontman Matty Mullins took to social media early on Monday (December 1st) to share this update, "Yesterday started with a phone call we never want to get. The truck carrying all of our equipment hit a patch of ice, lost control, and flipped on the highway. The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by first responders, but we're incredibly grateful to be able to say he is safe and relatively unharmed. His safety was our number one priority.

"Some of our gear made it out of the wreckage, but most of our production did not. Video, lighting, and a lot of other pieces were completely destroyed. Our crew showed up in the most unbelievable way. They rallied together, salvaged what they could, and somehow got our essential gear to Chicago so last nights show could still happen. We can't express how thankful we are for them.

"As of now, we don't know when we'll be able to replace the full production on this tour, but we're looking at every possible option. What we do know is that the shows will go on. This band, this crew, and this community won't quit.

"To our fans: thank you for being the heart and soul of this tour. Your energy, your voices, your passion, THAT is what makes every night unforgettable. Whether we're standing in front of a full production or none at all, we're going to give you everything we've got. We love you all."

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