mgk Signed Epiphone Les Paul Being Auctioned By Gibson And Warped Tour For Giving Tuesday

Gibson Gives has partnered with Vans Warped Tour are offering fans and music lovers the chance to own a piece of rock history: an Epiphone Les Paul signed by mgk as part of their Giving Tuesday efforts.
Fans can bid now on the Epiphone Les Paul Special II E1 that features a unique Vans Warped Tour 30th Anniversary wrap, which was hand-signed by mgk at the final stop of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL. Donate to Gibson Gives to bid here open until midnight on Tuesday (December 2nd).
Prime PR shared this background details: The leading global guitar brand, Gibson, continues to shape the sounds of generations of musicians across the globe. Gibson supports the global music community through its philanthropic division, Gibson Gives. A 501(c)(3) committed to making the world a better place, Gibson Gives supports non-profit organizations and programs that advance musicians through music education and health and wellness initiatives worldwide. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go toward giving the gift of music. In the last five years, Gibson Gives has raised over $5.5 million and enabled $52.5 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide. Every contribution helps fund programs that advance musicians and music education globally. Find more information and donate directly here
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