Night Ranger And H.E.A.T. Lead First Wave Of Bands For Frontiers Rock Festival 2026

Night Ranger and H.E.A.T. lead the initial lineup for the 2026 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival that will be taking place on May 1st through 3rd at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan).

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: The festival will feature a total of 21 bands in three days - an unmissable experience for all Melodic Rock/Hard Rock fans, and will offer VIP experience packages and many other surprises that will soon be unveiled! The first seven acts are:

Rock legends NIGHT RANGER have sold over 17 million albums, performed more than 4,000 shows, and reached over one billion radio listeners worldwide. They have earned widespread recognition with multi-platinum and gold albums, including 'Dawn Patrol,' 'Midnight Madness,' '7 Wishes,' 'Big Life,' and 'Man In Motion.' Their catalogue has left an indelible mark on the music industry with worldwide hits such as "Sister Christian," while their influence has reached far beyond the stage. Don't miss them at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL for an unforgettable live experience with the best in rock music history!

H.E.A.T have emerged as one of the most dynamic forces in modern melodic hard rock, blending classic influences with a fresh, high-energy sound that has earned them a devoted global following. After more than a decade of relentless touring and acclaimed releases, they released their eighth studio album 'Welcome To The Future' in April 2025 - a record that pushes their sound even further while staying true to their melodic rock roots. The FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL is thrilled to welcome them on its stage for an electrifying set that will certainly please all melodic rock fans, with a fresh sound, the unmistakable vocals of frontman Kenny Leckremo, and their catchy anthems that leave you hooked for days.

House Of Lords: The legendary American rockers are regarded as one of the best arena rock bands of the 1980s. Today, the band is comprised by singer James Christian - the sole member who appeared on all the band's albums - guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with 'World Upside Down,' the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (Touch, Michael Bolton, Drive, She Said) along with Swedish drummer Johan Kohlberg (Lions Share, Ignition, Therion). Their latest studio album, 'Full Tilt Overdrive,' represents the essence of House Of Lords: superb hooks and majestic atmospheres, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. They are thrilled to bring their songs to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL. Fans can expect a setlist packed with all the main hits from the band's repertoire.

Robin Beck: Born and raised in New York City, Robin Beck's career has been marked by extraordinary achievements on stage and in the studio. She began on the Broadway circuit before signing to Mercury, and collaborating with some of music's biggest names, from Little Richard to Diane Warren, Desmond Child, and Paul Stanley. Beck has worked with an elite roster of musicians, including members of Toto, Journey, Heart, and many more. She will return in 2026 with her most powerful and passionate album yet, and she will bring her trademark mix of soul, fire, and unshakable heart to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL, so get ready for an unforgettable set spanning from melodic to gritty, soul-inspired rock!

Swedish rockers Degreed have been releasing critically acclaimed music since the start of their career with their first album, 'Life, Love, Loss,' in 2010. Their sound mixes classic melodic and hard rock sounds with more contemporary influences, offering the fans a very personal, fresh, and exciting mix of great rock music. Their latest album, 'Public Address,' was released in 2023, and it was followed by their most recent EP, 'The Leftovers - Volume I,' diving deep into their vault of unreleased gems. With a brand-new full-length record slated for early 2026, they are ready to bring their unique melodic sound to Italy, so make sure to catch their live set at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL!

Hell in the Club, a killer hard rock band with a style rooted in the classic '80s sound and its own modern identity, were founded by Andrea "Andy" Buratto (Secret Sphere), Dave "Damna" Moras (Elvenking), and Andrea "Picco" Piccardi, carving out a solid reputation through seven acclaimed studio albums, extensive European touring, and appearances at major festivals. Following the departure of founding vocalist Dave Moras, Terese "Tezzi" Persson (Infinite & Divine, Venus 5) joined the band in 2024, and they released their latest album, 'Joker In The Pack,' on November 7th, launching a bold new era while staying true to their roots. They are now gearing up for an explosive set at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL, full of powerful vocals, gritty guitars, and driving rhythms!

Transatlantic Radio was founded in 2020 by Victor Broden, a Swedish-born bassist and producer now based in Los Angeles. Fronted by powerhouse Swedish vocalist Mattias Osbäck and featuring American guitarist R.J. Ronquillo (Ricky Martin, Santana, Stevie Wonder, Stone Sour), keyboardist Fred Kron (composer for Anchorman 2 and High School Musical 2, and longtime member of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Band), and Chris Reeve (drummer for Filter and Avril Lavigne). They will release their debut album in early 2026, a love letter to the 80's giants of the genre - Foreigner, Toto, Danger Danger, Starship - with a crisp, contemporary production, and fans at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL can expect a performance full of powerful anthems and emotional ballads, showing that melodic rock is alive and well!

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