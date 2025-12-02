August Burns Red and The Amity Affliction Plot Horizons Tour

August Burns Red and The Amity Affliction have announced that they will be teaming up for the Horizons Tour, a coheadline trek that that will feature support from Boundaries and Heavensgate.
"We've been talking in the background about touring with August Burns Red for years at this point," says Amity's Joel Birch. "It's so awesome that it's finally happening. We can't wait to get back to our second home and bring what we feel will be one of the best tours we've been a part of to all the cities we're hitting. The lineup is amazing, the venues are amazing, and we couldn't be more hyped for it - see you there."
"We're pumped to be joining forces with The Amity Affliction for what's sure to be the can't miss metal tour of the spring," says August Burns Red. "ABR will be debuting a few brand new songs and bringing the shred alongside Boundaries, Heavensgate, and Dreamwake. We'll see you all this April and May for the Spring Horizons Tour!"
4/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*
4/11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*
4/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
4/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
4/15 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
4/16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
4/18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
4/19 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
4/21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
4/22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center (Outdoors)
4/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
4/25 - San Diego, CA - Soma
4/26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
4/28 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
4/29 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
5/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
5/2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
5/3 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Theater
5/5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
5/6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5/8 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
5/9 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
5/10 - Toronto, ON - History
5/12 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
5/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
5/15 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple**
5/17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
*With Dreamwake, No Heavensgate
**Festival Date (ABR + TAA Only)
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