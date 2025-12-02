Mayhem Deliver 'Despair'

Mayhem have share a visualizer for their new track "Despair". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Liturgy of Death", which will arrive on February 6th. Atom Splitter sent over these details:

The most influential black metal band in history returns with their seventh studio album, Liturgy of Death. With this new chapter, Mayhem once again cement their reputation as one of the most relentless forces in extreme metal.

Nearly 40 years into its career, the band turns its gaze toward the unavoidable truth of mortality. Liturgy of Death explores the philosophy of mortality with stark, uncompromising clarity.

The album presents death not as an ending, but as a universal law that touches all life and exposes the fragility of human existence. This impermanence becomes a call to live with full intensity, for every gain and loss ultimately falls back into the same silence. Echoing ancient philosophies, the album portrays life as a transitional state and death as a gateway to a higher form of being, while the solemn, dark beauty of death permeates the entire work.

"Despair" captures this vision in its most visceral form. The track unravels the collapse of being through ritualistic chants, Latin invocations, and blistering blast beats that echo like the pulse of annihilation. Attila's vocals summon an ancient, fatal truth: the fading of light, the inevitability of death, and the recognition of human fragility. "Despair" stands as the album's stark revelation - the moment where death is not feared but understood.

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