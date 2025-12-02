Parkway Drive Forced To Cancel Park Waves Festival Tour

Parkway Drive shared the bad news that they have been forced to cancel the inaugural edition of the Park Waves Festival Tour that was set to also include The Amity Affliction, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Story Of The Year.
The cited rising costs as the reason for pulling the plug the trek. They shared, "This is a message we never imagined we'd have to write, and it weighs heavily on us. Park Waves Australia has been cancelled.
"Just writing this feels like a kick in the guts, but here we are - another festival being crushed by the rising costs across our entertainment industry. It hurts to be another casualty in this chapter of the Australian music scene.
"We've tried every possible option to keep this dream alive, but the reality of the circumstances won't allow for it.
"To everyone who bought tickets, and to everyone who continues to support live music in this country: thank you. Please know that your support is what keeps this culture alive and standing strong through the worst of times.
"All tickets will be fully refunded, and ticketholders have been contacted via email."
Tour organizers Destroy All Lines also shared, "We're devastated to confirm the Park Waves Festival Australian tour will not go ahead. The cancellation is due to a combination of challenges, and ultimately, the numbers no longer stack up. With a heavy heart, we've had to make a difficult decision. We've tried everything. We're gutted.
"We know everyone will be understandably disappointed. The ticket price and booking fees will be refunded, and more information will be sent to ticketholders via email.
"To anyone who bought tickets, and to everyone who keeps showing up for live music - thank you.
"Destroy All Lines and Park Waves Festival"
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