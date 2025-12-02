Paul Di'Anno Final Live Album Coming In 2026

The final live album from late Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno is set to be released next year, and will be offered as a limited edition vinyl exclusive according to BraveWords (their label released Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse album in 2024).
Di'Anno camp shared, "It will be his last live album, recorded on tour in 2024. Just before Christmas, we will reveal the name of the album, the set list, the record label and the concert where the album was recorded.
The album will be released only and exclusively on vinyl in a very limited edition and pre-order will be possible. His backing band will also release an official press release for this special edition at the same time.
"The name of the album, the art design of the cover and the layout, as a kind of concept, will carry a special message and will make all fans very proud."
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