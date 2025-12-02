The Crown Announce Farewell Tour Plans

Swedish rockers The Crown have revealed that they will be ending the band after 35-years next year and will play a number of farewell live dates in 2026 leading up to their final show in Gothenburg next December.
The band shared, "After 35 years of creativity and Death Metal mayhem - the time has come to bring The Crown's journey to an end.2026 will not only mark our final year of live shows - it will be the final chapter for the band. We want to go out on our own terms, celebrating everything this band has stood for: energy, passion, and the love of extreme music.
"Most importantly, this farewell is for you - our fans. Your dedication and loyalty have kept this band alive for over three decades. Every show in 2026 will be our way of saying thank you for all the years of support, the endless energy from the crowds, and for standing with us through every era of The Crown.
"Throughout 2026, we'll perform Farewell shows around the world, meeting fans one last time. Each show will be a tribute to the past, the present, and the unstoppable spirit that's fueled The Crown since day one.
"Everything has its time - and this is ours. Thank you for 35 years of loyalty, chaos, and Metal. Let's make 2026 the grand finale it deserves!"
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