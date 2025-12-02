The Foo Fighters Announce Special Benefit Concert

The Foo Fighters have announced that they will be playing a special benefit concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 14th that will help Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission.

Nasty Little Man shared these details: The only pre-sale opportunity for this show will be a Sunday, December 7th in-person-only advance ticket purchase / donation drive at the Forum. To participate in this pre-sale, please bring an item or items from the following list from Hope the Mission, who will be on site to collect them: Socks and underwear ( male, female, adults, children, ALL SIZES - NEW/PACKAGED ONLY) -- Dried pinto beans (bagged) -- Pasta - spaghetti, macaroni (bagged or boxed) -- Dried rice (bagged) -- Please No Canned Goods, or perishable items

Donations & proceeds will support Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission in their efforts to provide food, clothing, and direct services to unhoused and food-insecure Angelenos. Monetary donations will support both organizations in their efforts to provide shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.

"Dave, Jordyn, and Foo Fighters are a striking example of what's possible when we decide to show up and give back. This concert will be more than just a celebration, it's a statement that it will take all of us working together to end homelessness in our city so that no one is left suffering on our streets," said Rowan Vansleve, President of Hope the Mission. "We're incredibly grateful to partner with the band. Foo Fighters and their fans have a reputation of always stepping up to help when people need it, and this concert will be no different."

"The impact of this event goes far beyond one night of incredible music. Every ticket purchased and every donation will directly help feed and house our unhoused neighbors. We're honored Foo Fighters are joining to bring real help and real hope to people across Los Angeles." - Dennis Oleesky, CEO, Los Angeles Mission.

The benefit concert also falls on Dave Grohl's birthday. He asks that fans give whatever they can - including donations, volunteering, raising awareness and more: "What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause. This ain't just a big ass rock show, it's a big ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all....TURN UP. The best gift is TO GIVE. Can't friggin wait x Dave"

For further information on the charities, including how to help if you're unable to attend the show or pre-sale/donation drive, go to https://foofighters.lnk.to/Mission26

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