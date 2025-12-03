Judas Priest Announce 2026 Faithkeepers Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest has announced a series of European dates for its 2026 Faithkeepers tour. The series - in support of its 2024 album, "Invincible Shield" - will see the metal icons perform across the region in July and August.
Launched with the lead single, "Panic Attack", "Invincible Shield" was produced by the band's touring guitarist Andy Sneap; the set debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release.
The record also scored Judas Priest the highest charting album in its career in its native UK when it debuted at No. 2 on the country's Official Albums Chart to best their previous peak of a No. 4 spot with 1980's "British Steel."
View the tour dates and get ticket details here.
Nevermore's Return Includes Dates With Judas Priest
Judas Priest Plot Special Releases For 'Sad Wings of Destiny' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Elegant Weapons (Judas Priest)
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Tributes Dolly Parton For Her 80th Birthday
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'