Judas Priest Announce 2026 Faithkeepers Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest has announced a series of European dates for its 2026 Faithkeepers tour. The series - in support of its 2024 album, "Invincible Shield" - will see the metal icons perform across the region in July and August.

Launched with the lead single, "Panic Attack", "Invincible Shield" was produced by the band's touring guitarist Andy Sneap; the set debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release.

The record also scored Judas Priest the highest charting album in its career in its native UK when it debuted at No. 2 on the country's Official Albums Chart to best their previous peak of a No. 4 spot with 1980's "British Steel."

View the tour dates and get ticket details here.

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