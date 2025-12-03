Metallica Rock 'Wherever I May Roam' In Brisbane

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 "Black Album" classic, "Wherever I May Roam", that they captured at a recent show in Brisbane, Australia.

The fourth single from the band's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured during the November 12 event at the city's Suncorp Stadium, where they were joined by openers Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Earlier this year, Metallica shared news that "The Black Album" had been certified 20x platinum for US sales of more than 20 million copies.

The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV-dominating household name status.

The group is also sharing footage of the "72 Seasons" track, "Lux AEterna", from the event. Watch live videos from the Brisbane concert here.

Related Stories

Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' In Athens

Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert

Metallica And Pantera Stars Helps Accept Revisit 'Fast As A Shark' For 50th Anniversary

Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 30th Anniversary

News > Metallica

Share this article: