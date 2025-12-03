Ozzy Osbourne's 77th Birthday Celebrated By Sharon and Kelly

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne both took to social media to celebrate what would have been Ozzy Osbourne's 77th birthday. The music legend passed away at the age of 76 on July 22nd.
Sharon took to Instagram to share a video of the Black Sabbath Bridge in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham decorated for Ozzy's birthday and she wrote, "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."
Ozzy's daughter Kelly shared via social media, ""Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don't dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy!
"I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."
Zakk Wylde Reflects On His Connection To Ozzy Osbourne And His Family
Ozzy Osbourne Honored In Congress
Former Ozzy Osbourne and David Lee Roth Guitarist Joe Holmes Announces New Album
Official Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Watch Set For Release
Guns N' Roses To Rock India This Fall- KISS Giving Fan Club Early Access To Rare MTV Unplugged Footage- Sleeping With Sirens Announce North American Tour- more
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
Watch Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bring Your Love' Video- Harry Styles Sells Out Opening Weekend of His Wembley Stadium Residency- G Flip Summer Tour- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
Guns N' Roses To Rock India This Fall
Sleeping With Sirens Announce North American Tour
KISS Giving Fan Club Early Access To Rare MTV Unplugged Footage
Goose Livestreaming Madison Square Garden Concert
Underoath Announces Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Mural and Art Event
AC/DC Star Fuels Jimi Zolo's New Song 'R U Rock'
Watch The Intemperate Sons' 'Dying On That Hill' Video
Emerson, Lake & Palmer's 'Brain Salad Surgery' Gets Audiophile Upgrade