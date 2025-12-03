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Ozzy Osbourne's 77th Birthday Celebrated By Sharon and Kelly

12-03-2025
Ozzy Osbourne's 77th Birthday Celebrated By Sharon and Kelly

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne both took to social media to celebrate what would have been Ozzy Osbourne's 77th birthday. The music legend passed away at the age of 76 on July 22nd.

Sharon took to Instagram to share a video of the Black Sabbath Bridge in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham decorated for Ozzy's birthday and she wrote, "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

Ozzy's daughter Kelly shared via social media, ""Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don't dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy!

"I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

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