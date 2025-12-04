Guns N' Roses New Music To Premiere Today

Talking Metal and SiriusXM hist Mark Strigl has announced that he will be premiering new music from Guns N' Roses on the satellite radio company's Ozzy's Boneyard channel today (December 4th).

Mark took to social media this morning with the update. He shared the following, "New Guns N' Roses music today on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard - 12 noon ET/9am PT hour."

The follows a post from music personality Mitch Lafon who shared on Tuesday that Universal Japan was set to release the tracks on "Nothin'" and "Atlas" that day, but it was postponed.

He translated the notice, ""The release of this new song has been temporarily postponed."

The new music comes as the band plan to launch a world tour next year. As we reported in October Slash said in an interview that a new Guns N' Roses album is "coming", but the band have yet to buckle down to record the wealth of new material that they have for the project.

The famed guitarist told Guitar World for the cover story of their December 2025 issue (via Appetite For Distortion), "There's so much material at this point ,it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and f***ing get into it.

"But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We're going to take this time, and we're going to do this.' Every time we've done that, it falls apart.

"It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it's off and running. So it's coming. I know it's coming because everybody is thinking about it. It'll just happen when it happens."

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