Guns N' Roses Release Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses have released two brand new singles "Nothin'" and "Atlas", which is the band's first new music in two years. The Oriel Co sent over these details:
"Nothin'" and "Atlas" find the long-running band still at the height of their powers, showcasing two different sides of their personality. "Atlas" is GNR in full surging rock mode, while "Nothin'" grows more introspective over floaty keys and an emotive guitar.
Guns N' Roses have steadily been releasing new material in recent years in conjunction with their sold-out tours across the globe. Following 2023's "The General" and "Perhaps," "Atlas" and "Nothin'" join as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR's early catalogue. On December 12th, "Nothin'" and "Atlas" will be available for pre-order on 7" vinyl, a Guns N' Roses store exclusive cassette and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD. To pre-order, or for more information, please click here.
Most recently, Guns N' Roses announced they will hit the road in the spring and summer of 2026 (please see dates below) on a world tour that will see the band visit Mexico and Brazil before headlining additional EU markets as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The tour will include a special performance at LA's Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years. This 2026 tour follows on the heels of a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw the band make their long-awaited return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.
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