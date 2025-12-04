Unearthed Scott Weiland Song Released On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

The Scott Weiland camp marked the 10th anniversary of his passing by sharing a recently unearthed song entitled "If I Could Fly", which is now available digitally and will be released on vinyl on December 19th.
They shared yesterday (December 3rd), "To honor ten years since Scott Weiland's passing, we're releasing something truly special for the real fans. 'If I Could Fly,' a previously unreleased track written in 2000 after the birth of his son, is out today on all digital streaming platforms.
"This is the first unheard song from Scott's archive since he left us. Personal, raw, and a reminder of the heart that ran through all his work. Scott's legacy spans Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Revolver, a stack of awards, and more than 50 million albums sold. But it's songs like this that show why people stayed connected to him for decades.
"'If I Could Fly' bridges two generations of listeners and gives back a piece of Scott that's been held close for twenty five years.
"For the fans who kept the flame alive, this one is for you."
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