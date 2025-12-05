Aerosmith and Yunblud Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Wild Woman'

Aerosmith and Yungblud have teamed with country music star Lainey Wilson for a new version of "Wild Woman". The original track appeared on their collaborative "One More Time" EP.

Yungblud had this to say about the new version of the song, "I'm really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us. I have been a fan of her for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational.

"With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!"

Here are some background details from the announcement: "Wild Woman" (Lainey Wilson Version) took shape after Steven Tyler and Lainey Wilson performed "Dream On" together at Tyler's 6th annual Jam for Janie benefit in February 2025, held in support of Janie's Fund, his initiative aiding young women and girls who have survived abuse.

As the One More Time sessions progressed, Tyler and Yungblud invited Wilson to bring her voice to the track, with Joe Perry returning to the studio to craft a new guitar part for this version.

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