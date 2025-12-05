Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Sydney

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", from a recent show in Sydney, Australia.
The third single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's November 15 show at the city's Accor Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
"Nothing Else Matters" was a top 10 single in more than a dozen territories while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.
The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "Death Magnetic" track, "Cyanide", from the event.
The Sydney concert was the fifth of six shows in the region this past month, including five in Australia and one in New Zealand.
Watch live videos from the Sydney concert here.
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