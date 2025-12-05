.

Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Sydney

Bruce Henne | 12-05-2025
Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Sydney

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", from a recent show in Sydney, Australia.

The third single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's November 15 show at the city's Accor Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"Nothing Else Matters" was a top 10 single in more than a dozen territories while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "Death Magnetic" track, "Cyanide", from the event.

The Sydney concert was the fifth of six shows in the region this past month, including five in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Watch live videos from the Sydney concert here.

Related Stories
Metallica Rock 'Battery' In Frankfurt

Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' In Athens

Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert

Metallica And Pantera Stars Helps Accept Revisit 'Fast As A Shark' For 50th Anniversary

Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 30th Anniversary

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Daughtry Announce 20 Years Unplugged US Tour- Johnny Marr Shares 'Spin' Video And Announces New Album- Welcome To Rockville 2027 Announced- Skillet- more

Day In Country

Hear NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Last Drunk' Telluride Bluegrass To Livestream 2026 Festival- Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward Exhibit- more

Day In Pop

Justin Tranter Premieres new Unfamous Podcast Episode With Katy Perry- MIKE Unveils Full Young World V Lineup- Janet Jackson- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Father's Day Gift Guide

Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

RockPile: O Canada!

Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!

Latest News

Riot Fest 2026 By-Day Lineups Revealed

Insomnium Preview New Album With 'Shadowlife' Video

Trashcan Sinatras Release 'Games For The ZX Spectrum' Visualizer

Arthur Brown Reveals 'Nature' Video

John Coffey Share 'Hang The Choir' Video

Kai Hansen 'Feeding The Beast' With New Video

Daughtry Announce 20 Years Unplugged US Tour

Johnny Marr Shares 'Spin' Video And Announces New Album