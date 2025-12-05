Singled Out: Slik Helvetika's Solarhead

Philadelphia rockers Slik Helvetika just released their new single "Solarhead", from their forthcoming album "Walk Through Fire". To celebrate we asked Michael Myers to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Solarhead begins with an unsettling actual recording of solar wind then erupts into full ass kicking mode. The song is written about a mass coronal ejection large enough to engulph all in its path. A mass extinction level event.

What if this events' energy had a consciousness? Let's talk about that. Better yet, let's write a full throttle heavy metal anthem around this this extinction level event with the tongue in cheek of placement of some very aggressive cliches and lyrics! The Atomic Killpig rules this world.

Slik Helvetika bio: Where, when and who? From the glory days of the Philadelphia and New Jersey rock scene of the 80s that spawned Cinderella, Britny Fox, Pretty Poison, John Eddie, and an entire laundry list of artists who went forward to be stars, there was a band called Destroyer.

These boys in Destroyer were *ssholes. Too young, bad attitudes, but really good, great songs, and ultra entertaining. Going wide open full throttle, it would take them some time before they were a commodity that a record company of that day would even consider. Even though their self-released EP sold out of multiple pressings. When that glorious day came, there was a flash bulletin...."Sorry, grunge ate your genre".

Led by guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Michael Myers, the band had unknowingly sidestepped all the woes and pressures of being "that commodity" and unwanted influences.

Taking some time to let the songs and playing develop to be the best it could resulted in that band today called Slik Helvetika. Lots of driving energy, melody, memorable chorus hooks, great playing and strong lyrics.

Yes, it is a reincarnation of Destroyer with bigger balls, but incredibly tastefully done.

The line up has always featured Michael Myers on lead guitar and vocals - who has had the privilege of playing alongside a variety of talented musicians, such as Kjell Benner [formerly of Quiet Riot] Vern Parsons [Greg Howe].

Slik Helvetika and Destroyer have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Cinderella, Trixter, Savatage, EZO, Kingdom Come, Malice, Foghat, Rick Derringer, Funny Money, [Kix side project], Krokus, Manowar, John 5 and many more.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Slik Helvetika's Solarhead

News > Slik Helvetika