Why Paul Rodgers Skipped Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Paul Rodgers explained the details behind his decision to not take part in Bad Company's long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame last month.

The frontman told Rolling Stone Brasil, "About a week prior to leaving for rehearsals for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction and TV show, my blood pressure was very high and I started to have chest pains and heart palpitations.

"I saw my doctor, who absolutely forbid me to get on a plane. He recommended that I stay home, rest and remain calm, and I feel that I dodged a bullet by doing that. I am in the zen phase of my life and enjoy being immersed in a peaceful and calm life. I can sing again and play daily to a crowd of one."

The legendary vocalist revealed how he celebrated the honor, "My sister-in-law prepared a wonderful dinner for six and we watched the induction of Bad Companyi nto the Rock Hall on a very large TV.

"Simon's speech touched my heart and it must have been emotional for him performing as Bad Company with just him." He added, "Sometimes reality hits hard. I would like to perform with him again at some point. I thought that everyone who performed - Simon, Bryan Adams, Chris Robinson, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, our bassist Todd Ronning and Spike Edney, Queen's musical director and keyboardist for, I think, the last 45 years - did not miss a beat.

"I was grateful that the Rock Hall allowed me to record my speech. I was told that they do not usually allow that. However, I was told it was a strict two minutes, no longer. I did not give my entire thanks in just two minutes, so I put my actual speech out on social media. Our friend Mick Fleetwood did a fine job inducting the band and I was very comfortable watching from home in Canada."

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