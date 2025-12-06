Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams - 2025 In Review

Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams was a top 25 story of February 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is hennemusic's original report: Queen's 1980 classic, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", has topped 1 billion streams on Spotify. The band shared the news with fans via social media, writing "Thank you for listening."
The lead single to the band's album, "The Game", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" was a global smash with the song going on to become Queen's first No. 1 hit in the US, where it eventually sold more than one million copies in the region.
A second US No. 1 hit from the record, "Another One Bites The Dust", would help "The Game" score Queen its only record to top the US album charts.
Get more details and stream the "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" video here
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