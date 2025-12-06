Scorpions Stream 'Big City Nights' From Coming Home Live

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing video of a performance of their 1984 classic, "Big City Nights", in sync with the new release of "Coming Home Live." As part of a 60th anniversary tour, the Scorpions headlined a special arena show in the city where it all began - Hannover, Germany.
The July 5 event before 45,000 fans - which saw the rockers joined by special guests Alice Cooper, Judas Priest and more - marked the first time the legendary rockers performed a stadium concert in Germany and in the hometown of Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, and Matthias Jabs.
"We can hardly believe it, but today is the day! Our new album, 'Coming Home Live,' is out now," says the band. "For us, July 5th in Hannover wasn't just another concert, it was the best way to celebrate our 60th Anniversary with all of you. The energy you gave us that night was truly incredible. This album is the attempt to capture exactly that feeling, that sound, that homecoming - and give it back to you.
"To everyone who has been with us for the years, maybe even for the entire 6 decades: A huge, deeply felt thank you! Without your loyal support, there would be no Scorpions. So, listen in, turn it up, and let's relive that special night in Hannover together again."
Get format details and stream the live performance of "Big City Nights" here.
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