Sharon Osbourne Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy - 2025 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy was a top 25 story of February 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne was the feature guest on Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan's new The Magnificent Others podcast.
During the appearance Sharon revealed that did not let Ozzy audition for a part in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film franchise. Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards did land a part in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as Captain Teague.
Sharon shared, "Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy? He got offered to go and read for Pirates Of The Caribbean, and I've never said this to anyone, and I said no."
"Now wouldn't he have been perfect? He would have been perfect! Maybe it's not too late, but God bless. Because when Johnny [Depp] wanted Keith [Richards] to be a pirate, you remember?"
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