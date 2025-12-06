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Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash - 2025 In Review

By antiMusic Staff | Published: December 06, 2025
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash - 2025 In Review

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was the subject of a top 25 story of February 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock after an airplane that he owned was involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, AZ on February 10th, and the band has confirmed that the vocalist was not on the aircraft at the time of the accident, but his girlfriend and her friend were injured, and the pilot was killed.

The band took to social media and shared, "Earlier today a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ. The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane.

"Vince's girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries.

"Motley Crue will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon."

Vince's representative, Worrick Robinson, IV , also issued a statement: "RE: Learjet Aircraft 35A Plane Collision - Scottsdale Airport At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.

"More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

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