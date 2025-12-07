Aerosmith In Talks For Documentary And One Special Show

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry revealed in a new interview that the band has been talking about doing a special show that would tie into a documentary about the band's history.

The group just released their new collaborative EP with Yungblud entitled "One More Time". Perry spoke with Guitar World to promote the EP and was asked if the band plans to do any shows with Yungblud or if they plan one final concert.

Joe responded, "There's stuff flying around; you know, ideas. The latest thing is that we've been talking about doing at least one show, somehow, some way, in conjunction with a documentary that tells the band's story.

"We're still talking. Steven's bouncing back and forth from New England to LA; I'm in Florida; and Yungblud's on the road in Europe. So, it's been a lot of Zoom calls!"

He also said of the EP, "If this is the last thing that we do, it's great. But I'm not retired yet. Steven doesn't think he's retired. Who knows? We've still got some juice left!"

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