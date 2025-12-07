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Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind' - 2025 In Review

By Michael Angulia | Published: December 07, 2025
Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind' - 2025 In Review

Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind' was a top 25 story of February 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report from CN: As excitement built for the March 7th theatrical release of Queen of the Ring-the highly anticipated biopic chronicling the trailblazing journey of wrestling icon Mildred Burke, written and directed by Ash Avildsen and starring Emily Bett Rickards - Sumerian Records are thrilled to release a very special collaboration between the inimitable Corey Taylor and Bad Omens.

The track, produced, mixed and mastered by Aaron Gilhuis, is haunting cover of the Kansas classic "Dust in the Wind" and is featured on the official motion picture soundtrack of 'Queen Of The Ring' (released via Sumerian Records on March 7th).

'Queen of the Ring,' written and directed by Ash Avildsen, brings to life the untold story of wrestling legend Mildred Burke, who shattered barriers in the 1930s-1950s to become the first million-dollar female athlete and headline arenas over male competitors in a time when women's wrestling was outright banned across much of the U.S.

The film stars Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow) in a career-defining role as Burke, alongside a stellar cast featuring Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, Gavin Casalegno, Tyler Posey, and Deborah Ann Woll, with pro wrestling stars Kamille, Toni Storm, Trinity Fatu, and Jim Cornette making appearances.

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