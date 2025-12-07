Dave Mustaine Explains Why Megadeth Is Ending

Megadeth are preparing to release their new self-titled album and will embark on a lengthy farewell tour. Frontman Dave Mustaine explained the decision to end the band with the final record and tour during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last week.

He said of the reason for the final album and tour, "It had been a long time coming - just physical stuff that was going on with my hands... My hands were letting me down. And there were other things that were difficult because of all the stuff going on in my neck and my trunk. All that area there has arthritis and it has discs that are bulging. I've got a broken lumbar bone. Of course, you know I have my back fused, up by my shoulders, by my neck. And just a lot of stuff.

"I always said when it got to the point where I was unable to give a hundred percent every night, that's when I was gonna start considering winding down. And it wasn't that I was unable to give a hundred percent, because we finished the record, and I think we did a good job on it, but there was a period when we were working and I said to my manager, I said, 'I don't know how much longer I can do this. My hands are really hurting.' And I didn't mean to set the ball rolling.

"Honestly, I just was making conversation, and it turned into me talking to the band guys and sleeping on it and talking to my family and praying on it. And the answer was clear to me that by the time we're done with the record, I'm gonna know how the record's gonna do.

"If the record does really well, then I'll be able to have one last really good tour. And the part about the farewell thing, it's kind of like the same thing, isn't it? We've got some dates that we wanna play to say goodbye to our friends."

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