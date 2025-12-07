Kevin Cronin Explained 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon - 2025 In Review

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin earned a top 25 story of February 2025 after he engaged with a fan on social media and explained the situation around retiring the band's name and touring as the Kevin Cronin Band.
After being asked if he "resigned" from the band, Kevin responded, "I never resigned from REO Speedwagon; I spent my adult life working to keep REO growing and relevant. Bruce and I just could not agree on a path forward.
"Neal took Bruce's side ... Dave, Bryan, Derek, Matt, and the entire REO road crew stuck with me. But I was outvoted 2-1 among the heritage band members.
"I had no choice but to make the heartbreaking choice to tour under Kevin Cronin Band starting in 2025. | had every intention of continuing the legacy of REO Speedwagon, but I am not permitted to use the name. I fought hard, and am devastated by this outcome. But it is time to move forward.
I wish Bruce and Neal the best in their future musical endeavors. ... Kc
Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon
Styx and Kevin Cronin Band To Play Full Albums On Summer Tour
REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin Reacts To First Solo Band Show
Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more
Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album 'Flow State'- Eric Church To Livestream Sold Out Red Rocks Shows- Graham Barham Announces Club Country Tour- more
Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Set For Definitive Sound Series Reissue- FKA twigs And Lil Yachty Team Up- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows
Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast
Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video
Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video
Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'
Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album
Supertramp's 50th Anniversary Half-Speed Vinyl Reissues Continue With Two New Titles