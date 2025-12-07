Metallica Stream Auckland Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a recent show in Auckland, New Zealand. The lead single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's November 19 show at the city's Eden Park as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Upon its original release, "Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

Metallica is also sharing video of the "...And Justice For All" single, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from the event. The Auckland concert was the sixth and final show in the region this past month, including five in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Watch the two live videos from Auckland here.

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