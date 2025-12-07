Pecos & The Rooftops Share New Song 'Looking Down Proud'

Pecos & The Rooftops have shared their new single "Looking Down Proud". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "From Me To You", which will arrive on January 9, 2026
Warner Records shared these details: Of course, they preceded the record with its first-half From Me (Part One), and they'll finally complete the entire body of work with the addition of new tracks that comprise this 9-song storyline.
They also herald the arrival of their second album with a reflective and emotionally charged new single "Looking Down Proud" out now. Click HERE to stream. An equally potent music video to accompany the song will launch in the days ahead.
Frontman Pecos Hurley intentionally split the project in two distinct halves, forging From Me (Part One) out of punchier material and saving the more introspective fare for the From Me To You (Part Two) second half. As such, "Looking Down Proud" takes flight as a poignant powerhouse ballad. A softly picked acoustic guitar sets the tone for the track. Against this backdrop, frontman Pecos delivers thoughtful verses as he acknowledges, "Well time goes fast when you hit 21, learned a couple hard lessons." His feelings swell into the embrace of a heartfelt hook punctuated by an open-hearted plea, "If I could be just half the man you were, I'll get where you are now and if you see me from your castle in the clouds, I hope you're looking down proud." The track is Pecos' ultimate homage to a loved one whose light forever inspires-from this life to the next.
"Looking Down Proud" follows the recent standout "Hate Waking Up." The latter instantly reacted with listeners, surpassing 1.4 million Spotify streams and counting.
Filled with many fan-favorites From Me To You strikes a deep emotional chord. From beginning to end, the band traces a raw and real journey over the course of the record's runtime. Each song is intended to captivate and connect with relatable stories and unforgettable melodies from Pecos & The Rooftops.
In support of the album, the band will launch the From Me To You Tour 2026. The jaunt kicks off on January 23 at Cook's Garage in Lubbock, TX, canvases the South and the Midwest, and circles back to a close on March 20 at Union 28 in Midlothian, TX.
From Me To You Tour 2026:
1/23 Lubbock, TX Cook's Garage
1/24 Abilene, TX Potosi Live
1/29 Athens, GA Georgia Theater
1/30 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe's
1/31 Greenville, SC The Foundry at Judson Mill
2/05 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
2/06 Oxford, MS The Lyric Oxford
2/07 Hattiesburg, MS Brewsky's
2/19 Little Rock, AR The Hall
2/20 Fort Smith, AR Majestic Fort Smith
2/21 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
2/25 Kansas City, MO The Truman
2/26 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
2/27 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
2/28 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
3/04 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
3/05 Chicago, IL Joe's Bar on Weed St.
3/06 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
3/07 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon
3/11 Wyandotte, MI District 142 - Live Music & Event Venue
3/12 Columbus, OH The Bluestone
3/13 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
3/14 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
3/20 Midlothian, TX Union 28
Pecos & The Rooftops Share New Song 'Looking Down Proud'
Pecos & The Rooftops Premiere 'Hate To Waking Up' Video
Pecos & The Rooftops Share New Single 'Last Thing I Remember'
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more
Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album 'Flow State'- Eric Church To Livestream Sold Out Red Rocks Shows- Graham Barham Announces Club Country Tour- more
Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Set For Definitive Sound Series Reissue- FKA twigs And Lil Yachty Team Up- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows
Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast
Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video
Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video
Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'
Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album
Supertramp's 50th Anniversary Half-Speed Vinyl Reissues Continue With Two New Titles