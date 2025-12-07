Singled Out: Sunday Morning's Carry The Sky

Vancouver's Sunday Morning just released their new single "Carry the Sky," and to celebrate frontman Bruce Wilson tells us about the deeply personal song. Here is the story:

Sunday Morning has always been a very personal project and the subject matter of the songs come from my direct experiences though they're often masked in allegory and poetic license.

"Carry the Sky" differs from previous songs because it is, at its essence, a tribute to two beautiful people I loved dearly who died and left intangible chasms in my life that will never be filled.

[Bruce wrote the soaring chorus after losing his close friend Christian, and the verses after the death of his sister Juliet soon after] I didn't want this song to be stuck in my grief but to have a sense of celebration for these two lives who brought so much love, compassion and wisdom into my life.

[At its heart, "Carry the Sky" is a message sent beyond reach, an act of remembrance through shared sound.] The crushing weight of loss is a universal inescapable gravity and yet trying to express it is so difficult. I have certain spiritual beliefs that allow me to talk to Juliet and Christian often and I hope they like this song as they carry the sky.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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