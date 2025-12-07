Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone At SNL50 Concert - 2025 In Review

The surviving members of Nirvana scored a top 25 story of February 2025 after video was shared of their surprise reunion jam at the SNL50: the Homecoming Concert where they were joined by Post Malone for a performance of their breakout hit for Saturday Night Live's anniversary event.
Peacock has shared video of the jam that features Malone taking the stage with Nirvana's Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear for their rendition of "Smells Like Teen Spirit".
The concert was part of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebrating that took place at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day (February 14th). As we previously reported, aside from Nirvana, the special event also featured Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder teaming up with The Roots for a performance of the Tom Petty classic "The Waiting", members of the Fugees reuniting, Arcade Fire joined by David Byrne, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll and Miley Cyrus.
Post Malone Fronted Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert - 2025 In Review
Kurt Cobain's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Guitar To Be Auctioned
Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over
A Killer's Confession Rock Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more
Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album 'Flow State'- Eric Church To Livestream Sold Out Red Rocks Shows- Graham Barham Announces Club Country Tour- more
Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Set For Definitive Sound Series Reissue- FKA twigs And Lil Yachty Team Up- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows
Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast
Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video
Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video
Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'
Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album
Supertramp's 50th Anniversary Half-Speed Vinyl Reissues Continue With Two New Titles