Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone At SNL50 Concert - 2025 In Review

The surviving members of Nirvana scored a top 25 story of February 2025 after video was shared of their surprise reunion jam at the SNL50: the Homecoming Concert where they were joined by Post Malone for a performance of their breakout hit for Saturday Night Live's anniversary event.

Peacock has shared video of the jam that features Malone taking the stage with Nirvana's Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear for their rendition of "Smells Like Teen Spirit".

The concert was part of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebrating that took place at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day (February 14th). As we previously reported, aside from Nirvana, the special event also featured Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder teaming up with The Roots for a performance of the Tom Petty classic "The Waiting", members of the Fugees reuniting, Arcade Fire joined by David Byrne, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll and Miley Cyrus.

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