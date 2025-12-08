Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte Plot North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte have announced that they will be teaming up next summer to launch a North American Tour that will be hitting 16 markets across the U.S. and Canada.
The tour will be kicking off July 25th in Ridgedale, MO at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena and will wrap up on August 27th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Promoter Live Nation noted that the trek marks "a rare moment that unites two massively influential bands with deep roots and friendship spanning decades. While both acts have helped define their respective corners of rock music, this upcoming run celebrates the shared history, mutual respect, and musical connection that has woven the two together since their earliest days."
Sat Jul 25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Mon Jul 27 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Thu Jul 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 01 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Tue Aug 04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Aug 06 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Mon Aug 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Wed Aug 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 14 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Aug 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
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