Kid Kapichi Deliver New Song 'Rabbit Hole'

Kid Kapichi have released their new single, "Rabbit Hole," which comes from their forthcoming album 'Fearless Nature,' which will arrive on January 16, 2026 via Spinefarm.
Frontman Jack Wilson had this to say about the new track, '''Rabbit Hole' is about lying awake at night, wondering why we're here and what any of this really means, all that familiar, late night existential spiral stuff.
"A lot of it grew out of conversations with a close friend about growing up, flipping through old photos, and feeling time slip through our fingers. It's a nostalgic track, about being bittersweet on life, but finding comfort in knowing everyone feels that way at some point."
"Rabbit Hole" follows the previously released singles "Stainless Steel" and "Shoe Size." Watch the lyric video below:
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