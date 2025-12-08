KISS Honor Ace Frehley As They Receive 2025 Kenny Center Honor

KISS took to social media to celebrate being among the 2025 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors at a special event on Sunday night (December 7th) and group paid special tribute to founding guitarist Ace Frehley who passed away earlier this year.
George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford were also honored at the gala. KISS had this to say on Facebook, "From the very beginning, KISS has been about proving that anything is possible with hard work and passion.
"We're deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honors, and proudly share this recognition with our fans and all those who have been a part of creating this legacy.
"This honor would not be possible without the irreplaceable contributions of our founding partner, Ace Frehley. knowing how much this award meant to him, we celebrate this milestone as we mourn his loss."
The Kennedy Center shared their congratulations and also revealed how fans can watch the special event. They wrote, "What a special night celebrating our 48th class of the Kennedy Center Honors.
"Congratulations to George Strait, KISS (Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, the late Ace Frehley), Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and Sylvester Stallone.
"We can't wait to show you the incredible ceremony on December 23 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+."
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