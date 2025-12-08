Nothing Share 'Purple Strings' Video And Announce 2026 Tour

Nothing have shared a music video for their song "Purple Strings", which features Mary Lattimore and they have revealed plans to launch an extensive tour that will take them across North America as well as to Japan and the UK before performing at their own Slide Away Festival.

Supporting NOTHING across North American dates are Full Body 2, Cryogeyser and Violent Magic Orchestra. The new song presents a different side of the band from the previously released "Cannibal World," according to the announcement.

Here are the details: While "Cannibal World" was a pulverizing statement of intent that fused the band's signature industrial-gaze intensity with a loose fit breakbeat plucked from the heyday of Madchester, "Purple Strings" is a stripped-down, acoustic guitar-led track where the band's typical vocal filters are absent. Taken as a pair, the two tracks lay the foundation for the wide-ranging sound that defines their forthcoming album, A Short History of Decay. Out February 27 via Run For Cover Records, the band's fifth studio album stands as their most sonically expansive and emotionally direct work to date: a widescreen reckoning with time, truth, and the body's slow unraveling.

Recharged by a newly solidified lineup featuring guitarist Doyle Martin (Cloakroom), bassist Bobb Bruno (Best Coast), drummer Zachary Jones (MSC, Manslaughter 777), and guitarist Cam Smith (Ladder To God, Cloakroom), A Short History of Decay captures frontman Domenic "Nicky" Palermo at his most unflinching, confronting aging, illness, and the weight of memory with startling clarity.

NOTHING will embark on tour dates in Japan this February where they will share the stage with Whirr before they return stateside for an extensive North American headline tour followed by a UK run. Shows culminate at the band's own festival, Slide Away, which takes place across multiple dates in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Joined on Slide Away by bands such as Hum, Chapterhouse, Swirlies, and more NOTHING will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Tired of Tomorrow with special guest lineups in each market. See below for the full touring schedule.

Tour Dates

2/8 - Tokyo Daikanyama, JP @ UNIT ^

2/9 - Tokyo Shindaita, JP @ FEVER ^

3/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/5 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

3/6 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

3/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven

3/8 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/11 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3/13 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

3/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

3/15 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage

3/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

3/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/21 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

3/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

3/27 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

3/29 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

3/30 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

3/31 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

4/2 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

4/4 - Philadelphia @ Union Transfer

4/9 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

4/10 - Belfast, UK @ Oh Yeah Centre

4/12 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Socila Club

4/15 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

4/16 - London, UK @ Moth Club

5/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

5/22 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

5/23 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

5/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

5/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

^ with Whirr

* Slide Away Festival

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