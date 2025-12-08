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Pantera Mark 21st Anniversary Of Dimebag's Murder

By Michael Angulia | Published: December 08, 2025
Pantera Mark 21st Anniversary Of Dimebag's MurderPhoto by antiMusic's Debbie Seagle

Pantera took to social media this morning (December 8th) to mark the 21st anniversary of the on stage murder of lead guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott at a concert in Columbus, OH in 2004.

The band wrote, "It's hard to believe that you have been gone for 21 years. Your influence & energy is still very much alive. We feel it daily. Thanks to all our fans for keeping Dime's legacy going! RIP Dimebag Darrell, Jeffrey Thompson, Erin Halk, & Nathan Bray."

Dimebag was among those murdered by a gunman at the Alrosa Villa where his and his brother Vinnie Paul's post-Pantera band Damageplan were performing.

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