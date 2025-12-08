Singled Out: Voidatlas' Dread Again

Denver progressive metal band Voidatlas just released their new "Descending" EP, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "Dread Again". Here is the story:

"Dread Again" is the epic closer from our new EP Descending. Heavily inspired by the game Baldur's Gate 3, in particular the Dark Urge. The song touches on the idea that the character wants to forgive themself for mistakes made in the past (some rather gruesome ones, at that) and to turn over a new leaf.

The song itself shifts from minor to major keys between the verses/choruses to portray this light vs dark struggle. In its conclusion, the song's character cannot find a means of improvement, and instead embraces their fearsome tendencies.

A touch of lyrical ambiguity makes the song more relatable to anyone struggling to make positive changes in their life, while keeping the video game inspiration not-so secretive.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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