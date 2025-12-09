Piebald Expand 'If It Weren't For Venetian Blinds, It Would Be Curtains For Us All'

Piebald have announced an expanded vinyl edition of their "If It Weren't For Venetian Blinds, It Would Be Curtains For Us All" album will be released on February 27, 2026.

Atom Splitter shared these details: Before Piebald were known for their anthemic sing-alongs and offbeat charm, there was ...Venetian Blinds, an evolution from hardcore roots into something uniquely their own with all of their trademark chaos and cleverness.

Originally released in 1999 on Big Wheel Recreation, If It Weren't For Venetian Blinds, It Would Be Curtains For Us All brought Piebald's blend of the sincere and the satirical to the '90s emo and indie rock scene

Now, Iodine Recordings proudly presents a deluxe reissue of this quintessential record. It has been completely remastered for vinyl by Jack Shirley (Joyce Manor, Quicksand) at The Atomic Garden, and has been out of print since its original release. Calling all collectors!

This remastered edition features fully updated artwork reconstructed from original source materials and photos, as well as a retrospective commentary written by the band.

Springing from the thriving Merrimack Valley scene that produced Converge and Cave In, Venetian Blinds bridged the gap between underground post-hardcore experimentation and the hook-driven songwriting that would soon define an era. Witty, heartfelt, and impossible to categorize, this deluxe reissue celebrates a crucial piece of Piebald's history.

STANDARD TRACKS:

"Grace Kelly With Wings"

"We Believe In Karma"

"Mess With the Bulls"

"Dirty Harry and the Thunderbolts"

"You Won't Be Seeing Me Again"

"Rules for Mules"

"Giddy Like a Schoolgirl"

"All You Need Is Drums to Start a Dance Party"

"If Marcus Garvey Dies, Then Marcus Garvey Lives"

"Still We Let It Choke Us"

"Mount Pleasant"

"Location Is Everything"

"Fat and Skinny Asses"

DELUXE EDITION TRACKS:

"Grace Kelly With Wings" (God City Demo)

"Dirty Harry And The Thunderbolts" (God City Demo)

"All You Need Is Drums To Start A Dance Party" (God City Demo)

"If Marcus Garvey Dies, Then Marcus Garvey Lives" (God City Demo)

"Location Is Everything" (God City Demo)

"Giddy Like A Schoolgirl" (God City Demo)

"I Saw Her Standing There" (God City Demo)

"Unfinished" (God City Demo)

"We Believe In Karma" (Live)

"Grace Kelly With Wings" (Live)

"Still We Let It Choke Us" (Live)

"All You Need Is Drums To Start A Dance Party" (Live)

Pre-order here

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