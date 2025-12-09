SOEN Stream New Single 'Discordia'

SOEN have released their brand new song "Discordia", which is the third single from their forthcoming album, "Reliance", that will be hitting stores on January 16th.

Martin Lopez had this to say about the new track, "'Discordia' is the result of us pushing ourselves into different territories both sonically and emotionally. We experimented with darker textures to capture the descent from self-protection into isolation."

Frontman Joel Ekelof added, "The song sits in the tension between wanting connection and building walls to avoid pain. It's a piece born from vulnerability, and from our willingness to explore the uncomfortable corners of our sound."

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