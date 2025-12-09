Stryper, John Corabi Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the names of seven more confirmed bands that will perform at the Frontiers Rock Festival, set to take place on May 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 2026, at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan).

The festival will feature a total of 21 bands in three days including the newly announced Stryper, John Corabi, Heavens Edge, Shiraz Lane, Fighter V, Creye, and Streetlight (more details about each below).

For more than four decades, STRYPER has stood as one of the most groundbreaking and enduring forces in Christian hard rock and heavy metal. Renowned for their trademark style of "heavenly metal," and with more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, 16 studio releases, and countless live performances, the band stands as both a pioneering and continually relevant force in rock music. With their recent albums, the powerful 'When We Were Kings' (2024) and the festive 'The Greatest Gift of All' (2025), and an ambitious 40th anniversary world tour in 2024, STRYPER now bring their core sound of tight harmonies, riff-driven guitars, and impassioned vocals to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL. A live set that is a must for all hard rock and metal fans!

JOHN CORABI is a legendary rock vocalist who first made his mark in 1991 with Hollywood Records' The Scream. In 1992, he joined Motley Crue following Vince Neil's departure, and then he went on to form Union with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, releasing three albums between 1998 and 2001. In 2015, CORABI joined the all-star collective The Dead Daisies, recording a string of acclaimed albums and touring the world. With 19 albums and a 35-year career chronicled in his 2022 autobiography 'Horseshoes and Hand Grenades,' CORABI shows no signs of slowing down as he prepares to release his 20th record. Known for his powerful voice and an accomplished career, CORABI is thrilled to bring his powerful rock show to the Italian audience of the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL.

Philadelphia hard rockers HEAVENS EDGE first burst onto the scene in the late 1980s, combining fiery musicianship with arena-ready hooks. Formed in 1987 by Reggie Wu, Mark Evans, David Rath, Steven Parry, and George G.G. Guidotti, the band quickly became a live sensation, one of the era's most exciting new hard rock acts. After years of lineup changes, label shifts, and personal trials - including the tragic passing of original bassist G.G. Guidotti - HEAVENS EDGE reunited and, with the addition of bassist Jaron Gulino (Lynch Mob), the band's chemistry reignited. At the upcoming FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL, HEAVENS EDGE will deliver a show that captures everything fans love about the band - big hooks, powerful riffs, and unstoppable live energy.

Hailing from Vantaa, Finland, SHIRAZ LANE are one of the most intriguing and entertaining bands in the current hard rock scene, with a unique, bold and contemporary sound. Their latest album, 'In Vertigo,' is an ambitious, modern rock album born from relentless creativity, exploration and collaboration, showcasing the band's evolution while staying true to their raw rock roots. SHIRAZ LANE resonate through their double-edged guitar sound (provided by Jani Laine and Miki Kalske), percussive ground-pounding clockwork (Ana Vilkumaa, drums & Joel Alex, bass) and the supersonic melodies chanted by lead singer Hannes Kett. They are not just riding the wave of modern melodic rock - they're reshaping it, so brace yourself for an explosive performance at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL!

FIGHTER V are a melodic rock band from Hergiswil, Switzerland, known for their catchy stadium rock anthems driven by powerful guitar riffs and vibrant keyboard sounds. Their debut album 'Fighter' was released in 2019, followed by 'Heart Of The Young' in 2024. The band are known for energetic and passionate live shows that take the audience back to the rock concerts of the 80s. As headliners in Central Europe and support for major acts like The Dead Daisies, Fozzy and Bonfire, FIGHTER V bring plenty of entertainment experience to the stage. Get a full load of stadium rock with FIGHTER V at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL!

CREYE is a modern rock band from Malmo, Sweden. With three studio albums and countless shows across Europe, the band has established itself as a strong presence in the modern AOR scene. Their music blends a heavy, contemporary sound with clear influences from melodic rock and pop. After a two-year long break, the band is set to make a forceful comeback to the scene with a few new faces in the line-up and their fourth studio album on the horizon. The band is ready to bring fresh energy, new faces, and their most dynamic sound yet to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL stage.

STREETLIGHT are an AOR/melodic rock band from Jonkoping, Sweden. The band is staying true to the genre, delivering distinctive melodies, punchy choruses and strong hooks, all in the likeness of bands like Journey, Toto and Kansas. Melodic and guitar driven, with a sound that reminds you of the times when AOR was at its peak, the music of STREETLIGHT features elements of the melodic rock heydays, wrapped in their own 2025 twist. STREETLIGHT is meant to be experienced live, and the band is taking their music to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL, for a truly unmissable performance!

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