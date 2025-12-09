The Strokes, The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty Lead 2026 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

Organizers of the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival have revealed that The Strokes, The Lumineers and Matchbox Twenty will headline the third annual event next summer.
The festival will be taking place July 17th through 19th at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, MN. and will feature over 25 artists across two stages with no overlapping sets.
In addition to the headliners, the festival will also feature performances fromThe Black Keys, Cage The Elephant, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, Atmosphere, Geese, The All-American Rejects, Lucy Dacus, The Fray, Passion Pit, Dashboard Confessional and many more.
Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com to receive a passcode to the presale beginning Thursday, December 11 at 10am CT with access to the lowest-priced 1-Day and 3-Day GA tickets from 10am to 11am CT. 1-Day and 3-Day GA, GA+, VIP, VIP Riverboat, and Platinum tickets will be available. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale.
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