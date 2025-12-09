Van Halen Frontman Announces 2026 A Night With David Lee Roth Show

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced his first solo show of 2026 when he will take the stage for a "A Night With David Lee Roth" show on June 20th at BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee.
The iconic vocalist returned to the stage back in May for the first time in over five years when he played the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD. He told the crowd, "We've reached the end of my first retirement. How many retirements did Rocky have? Nine?"
According to the announcement, artist presale for the BMO Pavilion runs Wednesday, December 10 at 10 AM, CST through Thursday, December 11 at 10 PM, CST. General on-sale starts Friday, December 12 at 10 AM, CST via Ticketmaster.
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